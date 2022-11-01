George Kaiser Family Foundation Raises Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Morningstar accounts for 0.6% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 60.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,223,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $21,945,662 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,975. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

