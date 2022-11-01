Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 44.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 68.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,998,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,346. The company has a market capitalization of $812.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.83. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

