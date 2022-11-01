Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Short Interest Update

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Stock Performance

Shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $1.91.

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

