Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY22 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.20-$3.40 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.10. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
