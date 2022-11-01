Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY22 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.20-$3.40 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.10. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 87,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

