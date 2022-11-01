Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEI. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.73.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.11. 363,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,878. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.66. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.15 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1632353 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.