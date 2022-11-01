GICTrade Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.17 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $90.17 million and $48,821.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.76 or 0.31664788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012367 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90646329 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $42,948.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.