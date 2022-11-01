Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

