GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

GLG Life Tech Trading Down 20.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3446154 EPS for the current year.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

