Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease Trading Up 3.4 %
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 21.43%.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
