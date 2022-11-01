Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 131.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.58 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

