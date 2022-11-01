Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 687,869 shares.The stock last traded at $69.58 and had previously closed at $66.82.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

