Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Shares Up 2.7%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.18. 3,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

