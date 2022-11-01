GMX (GMX) Price Up 11.7% This Week

GMX (GMX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One GMX token can now be bought for $41.94 or 0.00205316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $335.16 million and approximately $14.94 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

