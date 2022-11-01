Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $180.28 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002940 BTC on popular exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $180.28 million and $142,813.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

