Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Tops $2,578.84 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $87,162.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,578.84 or 0.12619603 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.28 or 0.31554317 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012326 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
