Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.41

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.41 and last traded at $102.41, with a volume of 3069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

