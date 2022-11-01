Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,631 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.06.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

