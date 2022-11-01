Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 129.28% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

