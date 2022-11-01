Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Bill.com by 2,393.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,531. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

