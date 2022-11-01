Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New $476,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,842,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $419.43. 35,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.65, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.38.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

