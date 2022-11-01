Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 51.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. 2,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,445. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.