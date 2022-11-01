Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 114.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 241,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507,539. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is 32.19.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

