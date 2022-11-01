Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,644. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

