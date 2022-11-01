Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
GPK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 22.90%.
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
