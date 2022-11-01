Great Elm Capital (GECC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 140.88%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Price Performance

Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Great Elm Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Great Elm Capital

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Articles

