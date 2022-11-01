Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Green Dot Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 26,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,521. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $1,873,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

