Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Green Dot Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 26,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,521. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.01.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $1,873,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
