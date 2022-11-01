Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

GPP stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.75. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,685.26% and a net margin of 52.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 202.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

