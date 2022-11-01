Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 204.64% and a negative net margin of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. On average, analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBNH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Greenbrook TMS at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.