Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 266,200 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,719,886 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $77,360 over the last ninety days. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

GLSI traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,729. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.19. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $38.23.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

