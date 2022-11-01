Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Up 10.3% in October

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 186.25% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

