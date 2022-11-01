Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT Raised to $64.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMAB. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth approximately $8,350,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

