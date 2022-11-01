Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Head-To-Head Review

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Guided Therapeutics and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -2,193.26% N/A -104.47% Movano N/A -85.58% -76.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Movano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 182.18 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.77) -2.88

Guided Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Volatility & Risk

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats Movano on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

