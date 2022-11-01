Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 12,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

