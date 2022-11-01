Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

KO stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 156,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

