Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $485,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Aspen Technology makes up about 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,100,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after buying an additional 258,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Shares of AZPN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,134. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

