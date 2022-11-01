HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 800,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $769.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

HONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

