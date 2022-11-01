HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 800,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $769.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $15.56.
HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.
