Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.3 %

HLIT opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

