Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 22.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

