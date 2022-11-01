Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $151-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.68 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,646,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

