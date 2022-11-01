Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International Trading Up 3.6 %

About Haynes International

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 71,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,177. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16.

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Articles

