HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Down 2.7 %

FWBI stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $92.70.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.02) by $7.51. As a group, analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Wave BioPharma

About First Wave BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

