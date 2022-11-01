HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
First Wave BioPharma Trading Down 2.7 %
FWBI stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $92.70.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.02) by $7.51. As a group, analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of First Wave BioPharma
About First Wave BioPharma
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.