HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 47.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.85. 23,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

