Head-To-Head Comparison: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) versus Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shift Technologies and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 1 7 1 0 2.00 Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Valuation and Earnings

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 803.68%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 527.96%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Cazoo Group.

This table compares Shift Technologies and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $636.87 million 0.07 -$166.27 million ($2.52) -0.21 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.27 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

Shift Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cazoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies -24.54% -420.06% -56.08% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Shift Technologies has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cazoo Group beats Shift Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value-added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, wheel and tire coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plans. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

