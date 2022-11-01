Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,886. The stock has a market cap of $500.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.27. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

