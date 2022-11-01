HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,650 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $29,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $661,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Shares of HQY opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

