HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.13

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $45.95 million and $29,964.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.18 or 0.31505420 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012305 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

