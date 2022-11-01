Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.71.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE HLX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.