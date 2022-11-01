HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

HelloFresh Stock Down 0.7 %

HFG stock opened at €20.26 ($20.67) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €19.94 ($20.35) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.19.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

