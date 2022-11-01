HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Lowered to €32.00 at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cheuvreux cut shares of HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HLFFF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

