Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Sells C$77,500.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,600.
Frank Stephen Borowicz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 3,500 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$5,600.00.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance
Shares of HME traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.53. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.55. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price target on shares of Hemisphere Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
